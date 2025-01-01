Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Jeep Cherokee

194,646 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle
12575414

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 12575414
  2. 12575414
  3. 12575414
  4. 12575414
  5. 12575414
  6. 12575414
  7. 12575414
  8. 12575414
  9. 12575414
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
194,646KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCS7FW754437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 59310B
  • Mileage 194,646 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Used 2018 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2018 RAM 1500 SLT 203,815 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe HEV Luxury for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe HEV Luxury 98,451 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2016 RAM 1500 SPORT 136,720 KM $25,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2015 Jeep Cherokee