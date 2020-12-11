Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

82,581 KM

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4x4/Leather/Navi/Bluetooth

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4x4/Leather/Navi/Bluetooth

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

82,581KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6366590
  Stock #: S0065A
  VIN: 1C4PJMBS9FW684733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,581 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Trailhawk 4WD 9-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touch Screen Display, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Black Hood Decal, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Block heater, Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command, Brake assist, Cold Weather Group, Comfort/Convenience Group, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Range Select, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, FWD Collision Warn w/Active Braking, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Harman Radio Manufacturer, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hill Descent Control, Humidity Sensor, Illuminated entry, Jeep Active Drive II, Knee airbag, LaneSense Lane Departure Warn Plus, Leather Interior Group, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Faced Seats w/Cloth Inserts, Low tire pressure warning, Nappa Leather-Faced Bucket Seats, Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Off Road Suspension, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Passive Entry/Keyless Go, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power door mirrors, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power Multi-Function Fold Away Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Air Filter, Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Quick Order Package 27E, Radio data system, Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory, Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT, Radio: Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Roof rack: rails only, Safetytec Group, Security Alarm, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Technology Group, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tonneau Cover, Traction control, Trip computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated Front Seats, Ventilated/Memory Seat Group, Voltmeter, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Black Aluminum, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.



Platinum Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • Up to 172-point inspection includes provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
  • Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM up to 172-point inspected items and factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
  • Complimentary CarFax report if vehicle has a maximum combined incidents of less than $5,000
  • Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth
  • Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for brake pad thickness
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Preferred* Finance Rates OAC
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
  • Equipped vehicles include a complimentary Sirius satellite radio subscription
  • Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner
  • Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation




Errors & Omissions Expected





SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls





The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

