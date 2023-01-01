Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

132,475 KM

Details Features

$CALL

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Trailhawk

Location

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

132,475KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9566974
  • Stock #: 100940A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS6FW724248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 132,475 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

