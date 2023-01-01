$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Compass
Sport/North
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
145,166KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10108629
- Stock #: F4276
- VIN: 1C4NJCAB8FD409532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 145,166 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
