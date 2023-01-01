Menu
2015 Jeep Compass

145,166 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Sport/North

Sport/North

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

145,166KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10108629
  • Stock #: F4276
  • VIN: 1C4NJCAB8FD409532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 145,166 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

