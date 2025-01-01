$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
Used
131,050KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG2FL500829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 131,050 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
2015 Jeep Wrangler