2015 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 8 , 3 4 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9680596

9680596 Stock #: 98388AX

98388AX VIN: 1C4BJWEGXFL632042

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 188,341 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Additional Features 4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.