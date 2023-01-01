2015 Kia Optima

$11,779 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10132791

10132791 Stock #: 7521B

7521B VIN: KNAGM4A7XF5581988

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 7521B

Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.