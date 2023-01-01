$53,989+ tax & licensing
$53,989
+ taxes & licensing
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
519-633-2200
2015 Lexus RC F
Location
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
66,696KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10132719
- Stock #: 101731A
- VIN: JTHHP5BC8F5002916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 66,696 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6