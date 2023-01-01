Menu
2015 Lexus RC F

66,696 KM

Details Features

$53,989

+ tax & licensing
$53,989

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2015 Lexus RC F

2015 Lexus RC F

2015 Lexus RC F

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$53,989

+ taxes & licensing

66,696KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10132719
  • Stock #: 101731A
  • VIN: JTHHP5BC8F5002916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,696 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

