2015 Lexus RC F

$53,989 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 6 , 6 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10132719

10132719 Stock #: 101731A

101731A VIN: JTHHP5BC8F5002916

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 66,696 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.