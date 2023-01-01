Menu
2015 Lincoln MKC

121,069 KM

Details Features

$19,499

+ tax & licensing
$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2015 Lincoln MKC

2015 Lincoln MKC

2015 Lincoln MKC

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

121,069KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 5LMCJ2A92FUJ04020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 121,069 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

