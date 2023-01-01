Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mazda CX-5

145,711 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

519 Cars

519-633-2020

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda CX-5

2015 Mazda CX-5

GS | Skyactiv | AWD | Sunroof | Backup Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda CX-5

GS | Skyactiv | AWD | Sunroof | Backup Camera

Location

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

  1. 1681493404
  2. 1681493412
  3. 1681493408
  4. 1681493402
  5. 1681493420
  6. 1681493420
  7. 1681493418
  8. 1681493408
  9. 1681493373
  10. 1681493407
  11. 1681493413
  12. 1681493417
  13. 1681493928
  14. 1681493930
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
145,711KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9835379
  • Stock #: CRS917
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY1F0438903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CRS917
  • Mileage 145,711 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 519 Cars

2015 Mazda CX-5 GS |...
 145,711 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sportage EX...
 96,012 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Sonata ...
 93,012 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 519 Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
519 Cars

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory