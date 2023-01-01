$32,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
Location
49,231KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10465395
- Stock #: 2823A
- VIN: WDDSJ5CB7FN209298
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 49,231 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
