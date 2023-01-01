2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

$32,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 2 3 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10465395

10465395 Stock #: 2823A

2823A VIN: WDDSJ5CB7FN209298

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 49,231 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.