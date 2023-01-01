Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

49,231 KM

Details Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Location

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

49,231KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10465395
  • Stock #: 2823A
  • VIN: WDDSJ5CB7FN209298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,231 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

