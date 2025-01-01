$12,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
SL | 7 Passenger | Backup Camera | Heated Seats
Location
519 Cars
10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
519-633-2020
Certified
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 519CR2154
- Mileage 135,056 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV? Look no further than this 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL from 519 Cars! This red beauty with a black interior boasts a powerful V6 engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, making it perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. With 135,056km on the odometer, this Pathfinder is ready for many more miles of enjoyment.
Step inside and experience the comfort of leather-appointed seating, heated front seats, and a spacious cabin with ample room for passengers and cargo. The Pathfinder SL is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, including a navigation system, a rearview camera, and a sunroof. This vehicle is ready for your next adventure.
Here are five sizzle features that will make you want to get behind the wheel:
- Spacious & Versatile: The Pathfinder's spacious interior and third-row seating offer ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or anyone who needs versatility.
- Powerful & Efficient: The V6 engine delivers a satisfying blend of power and efficiency, making it a joy to drive both on the highway and in the city.
- Luxurious Comfort: Leather-appointed seats and heated front seats provide a luxurious feel and comfort for both driver and passengers.
- Tech-Savvy: Features like navigation, rearview camera, and a sunroof enhance your driving experience and make every journey more enjoyable.
- Ready for Adventure: The 4-wheel drive system gives you confidence on any terrain, whether you're tackling snowy roads or exploring off-road trails.
Visit 519 Cars today for a test drive and experience the comfort and versatility of this 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL for yourself!
At 519Cars, we believe everyone deserves a chance to drive their dream car. That's why we offer flexible financing options tailored to all credit types – good, bad, or no credit!
Enjoy competitive rates and favourable terms if you have excellent credit. Get behind the wheel of your desired vehicle without compromising on affordability.
Have a challenging credit history? We're here to help! Our financing specialists work with you to create a plan that not only gets you a car but also assists in rebuilding your credit score.
Don't have a credit history yet? We understand. Our no-credit financing options are designed to get you on the road and start building your credit from scratch.
We believe in personalized solutions that fit your financial situation. Our team is dedicated to finding the best financing options that work for you.
We prioritize transparency and honesty throughout the financing process. No hidden fees or surprises – just clear, straightforward terms and conditions.
Your dream car is within reach, regardless of your credit situation. Contact us now or visit 519Cars at 10924 Sunset Rd Southwold Ontario to explore our wide range of vehicles and flexible financing options.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
