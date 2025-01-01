$13,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue
SV | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Sunroof
Location
519 Cars
10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
519-633-2020
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 519CR2172
- Mileage 75,190 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this stunning 2015 Nissan Rogue SV, now available at 519 Cars! This silver beauty is ready to take on your daily commute or weekend adventures. Its sleek exterior and sophisticated black interior offer a comfortable and stylish ride for you and your passengers. With only 75,190km on the odometer, this Rogue is just getting started.
This Rogue SV is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The All-Wheel Drive system provides confident handling in all weather conditions. The smooth Variable / CVT transmission ensures a fuel-efficient and responsive drive. This versatile crossover SUV is ready for your next adventure.
Here are some of the standout features you'll love:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- Variable / CVT Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and efficient driving experience.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump.
- Modern Technology: Enjoy the convenience of modern features.
At 519Cars, we believe everyone deserves a chance to drive their dream car. That's why we offer flexible financing options tailored to all credit types – good, bad, or no credit!
Enjoy competitive rates and favourable terms if you have excellent credit. Get behind the wheel of your desired vehicle without compromising on affordability.
Have a challenging credit history? We're here to help! Our financing specialists work with you to create a plan that not only gets you a car but also assists in rebuilding your credit score.
Don't have a credit history yet? We understand. Our no-credit financing options are designed to get you on the road and start building your credit from scratch.
We believe in personalized solutions that fit your financial situation. Our team is dedicated to finding the best financing options that work for you.
We prioritize transparency and honesty throughout the financing process. No hidden fees or surprises – just clear, straightforward terms and conditions.
Your dream car is within reach, regardless of your credit situation. Contact us now or visit 519Cars at 10924 Sunset Rd Southwold Ontario to explore our wide range of vehicles and flexible financing options.
More inventory From 519 Cars
