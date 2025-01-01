Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this stunning 2015 Nissan Rogue SV, now available at 519 Cars! This silver beauty is ready to take on your daily commute or weekend adventures. Its sleek exterior and sophisticated black interior offer a comfortable and stylish ride for you and your passengers. With only 75,190km on the odometer, this Rogue is just getting started.</p><p>This Rogue SV is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The All-Wheel Drive system provides confident handling in all weather conditions. The smooth Variable / CVT transmission ensures a fuel-efficient and responsive drive. This versatile crossover SUV is ready for your next adventure.</p><p>Here are some of the standout features youll love:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Variable / CVT Transmission:</strong> Enjoy a smooth and efficient driving experience.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> Save money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Modern Technology:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of modern features.</li></ul><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>At 519Cars, we believe everyone deserves a chance to drive their dream car. Thats why we offer flexible financing options tailored to all credit types – good, bad, or no credit!</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #d9d9e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: var(--text-primary); font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Enjoy competitive rates and favourable terms if you have excellent credit. Get behind the wheel of your desired vehicle without compromising on affordability.</p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Have a challenging credit history? Were here to help! Our financing specialists work with you to create a plan that not only gets you a car but also assists in rebuilding your credit score.</span></p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Dont have a credit history yet? We understand. Our no-credit financing options are designed to get you on the road and start building your credit from scratch.</span></p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>We believe in personalized solutions that fit your financial situation. Our team is dedicated to finding the best financing options that work for you.</span></p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>We prioritize transparency and honesty throughout the financing process. No hidden fees or surprises – just clear, straightforward terms and conditions.</span></p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Your dream car is within reach, regardless of your credit situation. Contact us now or visit 519Cars at 10924 Sunset Rd Southwold Ontario to explore our wide range of vehicles and flexible financing options.</span></p>

2015 Nissan Rogue

75,190 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
12622830

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Sunroof

Location

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

  1. 1749494186
  2. 1749494186
  3. 1749494184
  4. 1749494182
  5. 1749494185
  6. 1749494185
  7. 1749494186
  8. 1749494186
  9. 1749494185
  10. 1749494186
  11. 1749494184
  12. 1749494177
  13. 1749494186
  14. 1749494185
  15. 1749494186
  16. 1749494186
  17. 1749494176
  18. 1749494186
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,190KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV0FC923322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 519CR2172
  • Mileage 75,190 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this stunning 2015 Nissan Rogue SV, now available at 519 Cars! This silver beauty is ready to take on your daily commute or weekend adventures. Its sleek exterior and sophisticated black interior offer a comfortable and stylish ride for you and your passengers. With only 75,190km on the odometer, this Rogue is just getting started.

This Rogue SV is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The All-Wheel Drive system provides confident handling in all weather conditions. The smooth Variable / CVT transmission ensures a fuel-efficient and responsive drive. This versatile crossover SUV is ready for your next adventure.

Here are some of the standout features you'll love:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
  • Variable / CVT Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and efficient driving experience.
  • Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump.
  • Modern Technology: Enjoy the convenience of modern features.

At 519Cars, we believe everyone deserves a chance to drive their dream car. That's why we offer flexible financing options tailored to all credit types – good, bad, or no credit!

Enjoy competitive rates and favourable terms if you have excellent credit. Get behind the wheel of your desired vehicle without compromising on affordability.

Have a challenging credit history? We're here to help! Our financing specialists work with you to create a plan that not only gets you a car but also assists in rebuilding your credit score.

Don't have a credit history yet? We understand. Our no-credit financing options are designed to get you on the road and start building your credit from scratch.

We believe in personalized solutions that fit your financial situation. Our team is dedicated to finding the best financing options that work for you.

We prioritize transparency and honesty throughout the financing process. No hidden fees or surprises – just clear, straightforward terms and conditions.

Your dream car is within reach, regardless of your credit situation. Contact us now or visit 519Cars at 10924 Sunset Rd Southwold Ontario to explore our wide range of vehicles and flexible financing options.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 519 Cars

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A220 4MATIC | Navigation | Backup Camera | Sunroof for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A220 4MATIC | Navigation | Backup Camera | Sunroof 96,012 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Fiesta SE | Heated Seats | Cruise Control | A/C for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2017 Ford Fiesta SE | Heated Seats | Cruise Control | A/C 119,052 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson Premium | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2018 Hyundai Tucson Premium | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth 134,628 KM $15,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 519 Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
519 Cars

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing>

519 Cars

519-633-2020

2015 Nissan Rogue