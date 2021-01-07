Menu
2015 RAM 1500

103,402 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Disbrowe Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

1-800-208-2131

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Longhorn

2015 RAM 1500

Longhorn

Location

Disbrowe Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

116 Edward Street, St. Thomas, ON N5P 4E6

1-800-208-2131

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

103,402KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6591934
  • Stock #: 72194
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PM3FS539005

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,402 KM

Vehicle Description

3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Engine, Power Sunroof, Air Suspension 4-Corner, RamBox Cargo Management System, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, 20 inch Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels, Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist System, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Trailer Brake Control, Chrome Tubular Side Steps! OPEN by Appointment Only Sales: Monday - Thursday 9 - 7. Friday - Saturday 9 - 6 Service/Parts/Body Shop Monday - Friday 8 - 5 At Disbrowe, the safety and well-being of our customers and employees is of upmost importance to us. Thank you for your understanding as we navigate through the evolving uncertainty of COVID-19. If for any reason you need automotive assistance outside of these hours, we ask that you contact us directly and we will do everything we can to accommodate you. Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 is no exception. -Car and Driver This 2015 Ram 1500 is for sale today. The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 103,402 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 3.0l Ecodiesel V6 Engine, Power Sunroof, Air Suspension 4-corner, Rambox Cargo Management System, Anti-spin Differential Rear Axle, 20 Inch Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels, Park-sense Front/rear Park Assist System, Class Iv Receiver Hitch, Trailer Brake Control, Chrome Tubular Side Steps. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.disbrowe.com/FinancePreQualForm Disbrowe Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac is located at 116 Edward Street in St. Thomas, Ontario! We are your St. Thomas and area certified pre-owned all makes and models dealership. We are family owned and operated and our mission is simple: to offer one stop shopping for all of your automotive needs, with an exceptional ownership experience that is worthy of your loyalty and your recommendation to others. For more information, please call our knowledgeable Disbrowe team at 519-631-7960 or 1-800-265-4315. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Disbrowe Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Disbrowe Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

116 Edward Street, St. Thomas, ON N5P 4E6

