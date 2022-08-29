Menu
2015 RAM 2500

124,448 KM

Details Features

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Laramie

2015 RAM 2500

Laramie

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

124,448KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9310696
  • Stock #: 100693A
  • VIN: 3C6UR5FL3FG708647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 100693A
  • Mileage 124,448 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

