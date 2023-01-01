Menu
2015 Toyota Highlander

118,323 KM

Details Features

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2015 Toyota Highlander

2015 Toyota Highlander

XLE

2015 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

118,323KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10374225
  • Stock #: 3571A
  • VIN: 5TDJKRFH0FS184958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 118,323 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

