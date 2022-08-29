Menu
2016 Dodge Dart

124,501 KM

Details Features

$14,989

+ tax & licensing
$14,989

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2016 Dodge Dart

2016 Dodge Dart

GT

2016 Dodge Dart

GT

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$14,989

+ taxes & licensing

124,501KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9283636
  • Stock #: 54004AX
  • VIN: 1C3CDFEB5GD544032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 54004AX
  • Mileage 124,501 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

