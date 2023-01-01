Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

144,889 KM

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT/LIMITED

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT/LIMITED

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

144,889KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9643363
  • Stock #: 2735B
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG0GT232656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2735B
  • Mileage 144,889 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

