2016 Ford Focus

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

SE

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9440694
  • Stock #: 2811A
  • VIN: 1FADP3F27GL327484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2811A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

