St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2016 Ford Focus
SE
Location
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9440694
- Stock #: 2811A
- VIN: 1FADP3F27GL327484
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3