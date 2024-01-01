$36,994+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Mustang
GT Premium
2016 Ford Mustang
GT Premium
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$36,994
+ taxes & licensing
10,021KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8FF1G5313967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 10,021 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo/Single CD, AM/FM Stereo/Single CD Player, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Accent Package, Black Decklid Spoiler, Black GT, 5.0 & Pony Badges, Blind Spot Information System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 401A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Driver Seat, Mirrors & Ambient Lighting, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice Activated Navigation, Voltmeter, Wheels: 19 Black Painted Aluminum.
Odometer is 51279 kilometers below market average!
RWD
6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT
Shadow Black
Reviews:
* Owners of Mustangs from this generation report its best handling, sharpest steering, and most well-sorted ride and handling equation to date. The new looks are generally loved throughout the community, and performance (and sound!) from the V8 engine are very highly rated. Good overall value and powerful headlight performance round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
* No surprises here. Owners rate the GT350 highly on all aspects of performance, noise, grip, handling, braking, and go-fast styling. This machine is capable of delivering serious performance figures, and it looks (and sounds) great doing it. Owners also say the GT350 packs a compelling array of high-tech features that are easy to use and interface with. Notably, the central-command system is logical, easily operated, and straightforward. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
2016 Ford Mustang