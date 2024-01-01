2016 Ford Mustang

Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!<br>4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo/Single CD, AM/FM Stereo/Single CD Player, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Accent Package, Black Decklid Spoiler, Black GT, 5.0 & Pony Badges, Blind Spot Information System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 401A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Driver Seat, Mirrors & Ambient Lighting, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice Activated Navigation, Voltmeter, Wheels: 19 Black Painted Aluminum.<br>Odometer is 51279 kilometers below market average!<br><br>RWD<br>6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT<br>Shadow Black<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Owners of Mustangs from this generation report its best handling, sharpest steering, and most well-sorted ride and handling equation to date. The new looks are generally loved throughout the community, and performance (and sound!) from the V8 engine are very highly rated. Good overall value and powerful headlight performance round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca<br> * No surprises here. Owners rate the GT350 highly on all aspects of performance, noise, grip, handling, braking, and go-fast styling. This machine is capable of delivering serious performance figures, and it looks (and sounds) great doing it. Owners also say the GT350 packs a compelling array of high-tech features that are easy to use and interface with. Notably, the central-command system is logical, easily operated, and straightforward. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2016 Ford Mustang

10,021 KM

Details Description Features

$36,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

Contact Seller

$36,994

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
10,021KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8FF1G5313967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,021 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo/Single CD, AM/FM Stereo/Single CD Player, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Accent Package, Black Decklid Spoiler, Black GT, 5.0 & Pony Badges, Blind Spot Information System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 401A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Driver Seat, Mirrors & Ambient Lighting, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice Activated Navigation, Voltmeter, Wheels: 19 Black Painted Aluminum.
Odometer is 51279 kilometers below market average!

RWD
6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT
Shadow Black


Reviews:
* Owners of Mustangs from this generation report its best handling, sharpest steering, and most well-sorted ride and handling equation to date. The new looks are generally loved throughout the community, and performance (and sound!) from the V8 engine are very highly rated. Good overall value and powerful headlight performance round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
* No surprises here. Owners rate the GT350 highly on all aspects of performance, noise, grip, handling, braking, and go-fast styling. This machine is capable of delivering serious performance figures, and it looks (and sounds) great doing it. Owners also say the GT350 packs a compelling array of high-tech features that are easy to use and interface with. Notably, the central-command system is logical, easily operated, and straightforward. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Used 2022 Ford Escape SEL AWD Heated Front Leather Seats Sync 3 Alloy Wheels for sale in St Thomas, ON
2022 Ford Escape SEL AWD Heated Front Leather Seats Sync 3 Alloy Wheels 26,761 KM $32,776 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands Badland AWD Area 51 Seats Upgraded Rims Co-Pilot 360 Trailer Tow II for sale in St Thomas, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands Badland AWD Area 51 Seats Upgraded Rims Co-Pilot 360 Trailer Tow II 55,248 KM $32,949 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE Heated Front Seats Alloy Wheels Sync 3 for sale in St Thomas, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE Heated Front Seats Alloy Wheels Sync 3 82,100 KM $18,449 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

Call Dealer

519-631-XXXX

(click to show)

519-631-5080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,994

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Mustang