+ taxes & licensing
1-800-208-2131
116 Edward Street, St. Thomas, ON N5P 4E6
1-800-208-2131
+ taxes & licensing
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats OPEN by Appointment Only Sales: Monday - Thursday 9 - 7. Friday - Saturday 9 - 6 Service/Parts/Body Shop Monday - Friday 8 - 5 At Disbrowe, the safety and well-being of our customers and employees is of upmost importance to us. Thank you for your understanding as we navigate through the evolving uncertainty of COVID-19. If for any reason you need automotive assistance outside of these hours, we ask that you contact us directly and we will do everything we can to accommodate you. Celebrating its 40th year in production, the 2016 Honda Civic Sedan continues to be the best all-around car in its competitive class. This 2016 Honda Civic Sedan is for sale today. Completely redesigned for 2016, the Honda Civic sedan has a stylish new exterior, a more fuel-efficient engine and is sportier than ever without sacrificing ride comfort. The 2016 Honda Civic manages to successfully serve as both a practical, reliable car and a fun, sporty model that has some of the best steering, handling, and driving dynamics in the segment. This sedan has 116,543 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. Our Civic Sedan's trim level is EX. This Civic EX gives you a long list of luxurious and hi-tech features that includes dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth with wi-fi tethering, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a power moonroof, heated front seats plus a stylish rear spoiler. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.disbrowe.com/FinancePreQualForm Disbrowe Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac is located at 116 Edward Street in St. Thomas, Ontario! We are your St. Thomas and area certified pre-owned all makes and models dealership. We are family owned and operated and our mission is simple: to offer one stop shopping for all of your automotive needs, with an exceptional ownership experience that is worthy of your loyalty and your recommendation to others. For more information, please call our knowledgeable Disbrowe team at 519-631-7960 or 1-800-265-4315. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
116 Edward Street, St. Thomas, ON N5P 4E6