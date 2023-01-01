2016 Jeep Cherokee

$15,989 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 9 , 5 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10525308

10525308 Stock #: 78127A

78127A VIN: 1C4PJLAS2GW212404

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 139,539 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.