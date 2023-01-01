$25,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,989
+ taxes & licensing
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
519-633-2200
2016 Jeep Cherokee
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk Local and Fantastic Condition
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,989
+ taxes & licensing
42,506KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9825571
- Stock #: 79924A
- VIN: 1C4PJMBS1GW340346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,506 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
| Remote Start, Air Conditioning, All-Season Floor Mats, Cold Weather Group, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Jeep Rack Off Road Accessory Kit, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Heated Mirrors, Quick Order Package 27E, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 8.4, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Black Painted Aluminum, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
Trailhawk 3.2L V6 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
Bright White Clearcoat
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6