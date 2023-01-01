Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

42,506 KM

Details Description Features

$25,989

+ tax & licensing
$25,989

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Local and Fantastic Condition

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Local and Fantastic Condition

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,989

+ taxes & licensing

42,506KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9825571
  • Stock #: 79924A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS1GW340346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,506 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

| Remote Start, Air Conditioning, All-Season Floor Mats, Cold Weather Group, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Jeep Rack Off Road Accessory Kit, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Heated Mirrors, Quick Order Package 27E, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 8.4, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Black Painted Aluminum, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.

Trailhawk 3.2L V6 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
Bright White Clearcoat



ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

