2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 2 , 7 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10132722

10132722 Stock #: 87510

87510 VIN: 1C4RJFBGXGC388297

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 152,735 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.