$24,134+ tax & licensing
2016 Lincoln MKX
Reserve
2016 Lincoln MKX
Reserve
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$24,134
+ taxes & licensing
74,230KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMTJ8LP5GBL54963
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 4130A
- Mileage 74,230 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
AWD, 10 Speakers, 2.7L EcoBoost Package, 360 Degree Camera, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Rain-Sensing Wipers, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Climate Package, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assistance Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Engine Block Heater, Equipment Group 102A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Park Aid Sensors, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Pre-Collision Assist w/Pedestrian Detection, Premium Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/CD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Technology Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 21 Polished Aluminum.
Odometer is 54583 kilometers below market average!
AWD
6-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6
Bronze Fire Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
Call Dealer
519-631-XXXX(click to show)
$24,134
+ taxes & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2016 Lincoln MKX