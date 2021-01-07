+ taxes & licensing
Trade-in, Certified, Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats! OPEN by Appointment Only Sales: Monday - Thursday 9 - 7. Friday - Saturday 9 - 6 Service/Parts/Body Shop Monday - Friday 8 - 5 At Disbrowe, the safety and well-being of our customers and employees is of upmost importance to us. Thank you for your understanding as we navigate through the evolving uncertainty of COVID-19. If for any reason you need automotive assistance outside of these hours, we ask that you contact us directly and we will do everything we can to accommodate you. The 2016 Mazda CX-5 is one of the most fun-to-drive compact crossovers you can buy. Precise steering and agile handling make up for the CX-5s modest engine power, and it also offers good passenger space and solid quality. - cars.usnews.com This 2016 Mazda CX-5 is for sale today. The 2016 Mazda CX-5 is a compact crossover SUV that gives you the spacious interior you want and the fuel savings you need, without sacrificing power or performance. If you're looking for a mid sized stylish and fun-to-drive SUV, you'll definitely find it in the Mazda CX-5. Offering high quality materials, an excellent exterior design and a well thought out interior, this uber cool SUV has it all. This low mileage SUV has just 52,000 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's deep crystal blue mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. Our CX-5's trim level is GT. The GT is the top of the line trim for the CX-5. In addition to the features found on the GS, the GT offers powerful engine, stylish aluminum alloy wheels, Bose premium audio with 9 speakers, leather and metal look steering wheel, HomeLink garage door transmitter, dual zone climate control, leather upholstery with heated front seats and navigation system. You will also get a rear collision warning system, blind spot detection, a rear view camera and fully automatic projector beam LED headlights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.disbrowe.com/FinancePreQualForm Smart buyers Depend on the Disbrowe Certified Pre-Owned Advantage for a nearly new vehicle at a certified value market price with financing rates as low as 0%. The Disbrowe Certified Pre-Owned advantage includes manufacturer's warranty, 150 point plus inspection, exchange privilege, 24-hour roadside assistance and CarFax disclosure. Visit Disbrowe sales today as we are open with regular business hours Monday through Saturday and available online 24/7. View our inventory at Disbrowe.com and call us at 519-631-79-60 to schedule your safe and sanitized test drive. Additional vehicle protection packages and extended warranty plans are available for protecting your investment for peace of mind motoring. Disbrowe also offers on-site financing options with all major lending institutions. For more information, please call our knowledgeable Disbrowe team at 519-631-7960 or 1-800-265-4315. View all available incentives and true real time rates on our calculator : https://automediaservices.com/apps/calculator/aim_lease_calculator.html?vin=JM3KE4DY7G0909646 Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $172.94 with $998 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. (Admin and registration fee not included. / Total Obligation of $23481 ). See dealer for details. Disbrowe Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac is located at 116 Edward Street in St. Thomas, Ontario! We a
