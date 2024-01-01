Menu
2016 RAM 1500

98,015 KM

Details Features

$31,288

+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,288

+ taxes & licensing

98,015KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT6GS328877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,015 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

$31,288

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2016 RAM 1500