2016 RAM 1500
SLT
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
140,237KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9283639
- Stock #: 80739A
- VIN: 1C6RR7GG6GS392755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 140,237 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
