$21,900+ tax & licensing
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2016 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited Package
Location
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
150,583KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10421808
- Stock #: 3553A
- VIN: 4S4BSFLC0G3290353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 3553A
- Mileage 150,583 KM
Vehicle Description
12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, harman/kardon® Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/Navigation, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 18 x 7 High-Relief Design.
Limited
AWD
CVT 3.6L Boxer H6 DOHC 24V
Venetian Red Pearl
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* Owners tend to rate this generation Outback highly on all aspects of winter-driving confidence, space, car-like driving dynamics, and solid ride and handling characteristics. Many report a powerful heater that warms the cabin quickly. The AWD system is seamless and requires no driver attention to operate, and many owners took confidence from Outbacks high safety scores, too. Easy entry and exit were also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
