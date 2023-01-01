Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Subaru Outback

150,583 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru Outback

2016 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited Package

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited Package

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

  1. 10421808
  2. 10421808
  3. 10421808
  4. 10421808
  5. 10421808
  6. 10421808
  7. 10421808
  8. 10421808
  9. 10421808
  10. 10421808
Contact Seller

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
150,583KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10421808
  • Stock #: 3553A
  • VIN: 4S4BSFLC0G3290353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3553A
  • Mileage 150,583 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!
12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, harman/kardon® Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/Navigation, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 18 x 7 High-Relief Design.

Limited
AWD
CVT 3.6L Boxer H6 DOHC 24V
Venetian Red Pearl
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* Owners tend to rate this generation Outback highly on all aspects of winter-driving confidence, space, car-like driving dynamics, and solid ride and handling characteristics. Many report a powerful heater that warms the cabin quickly. The AWD system is seamless and requires no driver attention to operate, and many owners took confidence from Outbacks high safety scores, too. Easy entry and exit were also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

2018 Ford Escape SEL
 81,396 KM
$23,970 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang Ec...
 35,436 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-250 XLT
 60,697 KM
$71,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

Call Dealer

519-631-XXXX

(click to show)

519-631-5080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory