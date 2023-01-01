$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
122,452KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10504785
- Stock #: 3628B
- VIN: 2T1BURHE4GC543109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 122,452 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
