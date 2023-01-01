2016 Toyota Corolla

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 2 , 4 5 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10504785

10504785 Stock #: 3628B

3628B VIN: 2T1BURHE4GC543109

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 3628B

Mileage 122,452 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.