Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

183,453 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle
12623751

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 12623751
  2. 12623751
  3. 12623751
  4. 12623751
  5. 12623751
  6. 12623751
  7. 12623751
  8. 12623751
  9. 12623751
  10. 12623751
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
183,453KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVGJV7AX2GW602265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 104929A
  • Mileage 183,453 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 152,824 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Journey GT for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2017 Dodge Journey GT 155,589 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 183,453 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan