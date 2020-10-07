+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage! At Disbrowe, the safety and well-being of our customers and employees is of upmost importance to us. Thank you for your understanding as we navigate through the evolving uncertainty of COVID-19. Effective Monday June 1, 2020, Disbrowe will be returning to our regular hours of operation as follows: Sales Showroom Monday-Thursday 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Friday -Saturday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM Service & Parts Monday-Friday 7:30 AM - 5:30 PM Saturday 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM Body Shop and Detail Department Monday-Friday 7:30 AM - 5:00 PM If for any reason you need automotive assistance outside of these hours, we ask that you contact us directly and we will do everything we can to accommodate you. Inside the XT5 is a finely detailed interior and meticulously crafted winner! This 2017 Cadillac XT5 is for sale today. The Cadillac XT5 crossover was crafted to help you outsmart whatever task you have at hand. Its generously sized interior is filled with advanced features to help keep you safe and connected, while the chiselled exterior lines make a striking statement. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, the XT5 was designed to accommodate your all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style.This low mileage SUV has just 33,127 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.disbrowe.com/FinancePreQualForm Disbrowe Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac is located at 116 Edward Street in St. Thomas, Ontario! We are your St. Thomas and area certified pre-owned all makes and models dealership. We are family owned and operated and our mission is simple: to offer one stop shopping for all of your automotive needs, with an exceptional ownership experience that is worthy of your loyalty and your recommendation to others. For more information, please call our knowledgeable Disbrowe team at 519-631-7960 or 1-800-265-4315. o~o
