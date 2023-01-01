2017 Chevrolet Cruze...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 3 , 5 7 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10504782

10504782 Stock #: 3568A

3568A VIN: 1G1BE5SM9H7106840

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 113,571 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.