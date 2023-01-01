Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

113,571 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

LT AUTO

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

113,571KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10504782
  • Stock #: 3568A
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM9H7106840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,571 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

