<p>Calling all adventure seekers and families on the go! This 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier, proudly offered by Auto Haven, is the perfect blend of power, comfort, and style. Imagine yourself cruising down the highway with its sleek black exterior, feeling the confidence of its 4-wheel drive system. Step inside and be greeted by a luxurious interior, designed to accommodate your passengers in ultimate comfort.</p><p>This Tahoe is not just about appearances; its packed with features to make your journey unforgettable. From its powerful engine that delivers smooth acceleration to its spacious cargo area, every detail is crafted for convenience and enjoyment. Whether youre embarking on a weekend getaway, hauling cargo, or simply navigating the city streets, this Tahoe will rise to the occasion.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features to make your heart race:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Powerful V8 Engine:</strong> Experience thrilling acceleration and effortless towing capabilities.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Leather Interior:</strong> Sink into the comfort and elegance of premium leather seating.</li><li><strong>Spacious Cargo Area:</strong> Pack for any adventure with ample room for all your belongings.</li><li><strong>Advanced Technology:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with a user-friendly infotainment system.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive System:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence and control.</li></ol><p>Visit Auto Haven today and let this Chevrolet Tahoe Premier take you on a thrilling ride!</p>

2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

$37,989

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

Premier

12551393

2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

Premier

Location

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

(519) 207-1211

  11. 1747937099
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GNSKCKC3HR387542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 387542
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Haven

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$37,989

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Haven

(519) 207-1211

2017 Chevrolet Tahoe