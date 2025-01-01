$37,989+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe
Premier
Location
Auto Haven
9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
(519) 207-1211
Certified
$37,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 387542
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Calling all adventure seekers and families on the go! This 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier, proudly offered by Auto Haven, is the perfect blend of power, comfort, and style. Imagine yourself cruising down the highway with its sleek black exterior, feeling the confidence of its 4-wheel drive system. Step inside and be greeted by a luxurious interior, designed to accommodate your passengers in ultimate comfort.
This Tahoe is not just about appearances; it's packed with features to make your journey unforgettable. From its powerful engine that delivers smooth acceleration to its spacious cargo area, every detail is crafted for convenience and enjoyment. Whether you're embarking on a weekend getaway, hauling cargo, or simply navigating the city streets, this Tahoe will rise to the occasion.
Here are 5 features to make your heart race:
- Powerful V8 Engine: Experience thrilling acceleration and effortless towing capabilities.
- Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into the comfort and elegance of premium leather seating.
- Spacious Cargo Area: Pack for any adventure with ample room for all your belongings.
- Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with a user-friendly infotainment system.
- 4-Wheel Drive System: Conquer any terrain with confidence and control.
Visit Auto Haven today and let this Chevrolet Tahoe Premier take you on a thrilling ride!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
