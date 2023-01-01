Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

150,029 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 10272297
  2. 10272297
  3. 10272297
  4. 10272297
  5. 10272297
  6. 10272297
  7. 10272297
  8. 10272297
  9. 10272297
  10. 10272297
  11. 10272297
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
150,029KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10272297
  • Stock #: 95881A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1EG9HR533279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 150,029 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 150,029 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150
77,095 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Longho...
 60,270 KM
$44,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory