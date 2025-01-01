Menu
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

111,427 KM

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Used
111,427KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1N76HR723900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 85796AX
  • Mileage 111,427 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

