Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Charger

40,758 KM

Details Features

$51,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,890

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Charger

2017 Dodge Charger

SRT 392

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Charger

SRT 392

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 9485943
  2. 9485943
  3. 9485943
  4. 9485943
  5. 9485943
  6. 9485943
  7. 9485943
  8. 9485943
  9. 9485943
Contact Seller

$51,890

+ taxes & licensing

40,758KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9485943
  • Stock #: 85915
  • VIN: 2C3CDXEJ1HH635641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 85915
  • Mileage 40,758 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

2017 Dodge Charger S...
 40,758 KM
$51,890 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 109,854 KM
$20,589 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Patriot Sp...
 85,050 KM
$18,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory