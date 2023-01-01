$51,890+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,890
+ taxes & licensing
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
519-633-2200
2017 Dodge Charger
2017 Dodge Charger
SRT 392
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
$51,890
+ taxes & licensing
40,758KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9485943
- Stock #: 85915
- VIN: 2C3CDXEJ1HH635641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 85915
- Mileage 40,758 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6