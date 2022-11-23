Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

103,855 KM

Details Features

$21,589

+ tax & licensing
$21,589

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$21,589

+ taxes & licensing

103,855KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9395575
  • Stock #: 84868A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1HR687473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 84868A
  • Mileage 103,855 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

