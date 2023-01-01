Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Journey

79,115 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 10108632
  2. 10108632
  3. 10108632
  4. 10108632
  5. 10108632
  6. 10108632
  7. 10108632
  8. 10108632
  9. 10108632
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
79,115KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10108632
  • Stock #: 87392
  • VIN: 3C4PDDCG2HT593636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,115 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

2017 Dodge Journey SXT
 79,115 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Compass Sp...
 145,166 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler U...
 83,283 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory