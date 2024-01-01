$18,449+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$18,449
+ taxes & licensing
82,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GD6HUA30615
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 4054A
- Mileage 82,100 KM
Vehicle Description
10-Way Power Driver's Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Black Roof Side Rails, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Halogen Projector Headlamps, Heated Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power One-Touch Up/Down Front/Rear Windows, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, SE Convenience Package, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Connect, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tonneau Cover, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18 Ultra Bright-Machined-Aluminum.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
2017 Ford Escape