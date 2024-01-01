Menu
10-Way Power Drivers Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Black Roof Side Rails, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Halogen Projector Headlamps, Heated Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power One-Touch Up/Down Front/Rear Windows, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, SE Convenience Package, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Connect, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tonneau Cover, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18 Ultra Bright-Machined-Aluminum.<br>Odometer is 49032 kilometers below market average!<br><br>FWD<br>6-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost<br>Oxford White<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

