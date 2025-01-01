$19,989+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 146,105 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise into the sun with this head-turning 2017 Ford Mustang V6, now available at Auto Haven! This iconic American coupe boasts a sleek blue exterior that's sure to make a statement wherever you go. With its classic two-door design, this Mustang is built for those who appreciate style and a thrilling driving experience. Under the hood, you'll find a reliable V6 engine ready to deliver a spirited performance. This Mustang has been well-maintained and has 146,105km on the odometer. Get ready to experience the freedom of the open road.
This Mustang offers a blend of power and personality, making it the perfect choice for anyone looking to inject some excitement into their daily drive. The rear-wheel drive configuration ensures an engaging and responsive driving experience, while the iconic Mustang silhouette guarantees that you'll turn heads wherever you go. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of automotive history – visit Auto Haven today and experience the thrill for yourself!
Here are five standout features of this amazing Mustang:
- Iconic Mustang Styling: Turn heads with the timeless design of this legendary sports car.
- Thrilling Rear-Wheel Drive: Experience the pure driving pleasure that only a rear-wheel-drive setup can deliver.
- Sporty V6 Performance: Enjoy a responsive and powerful engine that's perfect for both city streets and open highways.
- Eye-Catching Blue Exterior: Make a statement with a vibrant colour that enhances the Mustang's bold and sporty presence.
- Well-Maintained Condition: This Mustang has been cared for and is ready for its next adventure!
