2017 Ford Mustang

146,105 KM

$19,989

+ taxes & licensing
12818323

Location

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

(519) 207-1211

Used
146,105KM
VIN 1FA6P8AM8H5341155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 146,105 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise into the sun with this head-turning 2017 Ford Mustang V6, now available at Auto Haven! This iconic American coupe boasts a sleek blue exterior that's sure to make a statement wherever you go. With its classic two-door design, this Mustang is built for those who appreciate style and a thrilling driving experience. Under the hood, you'll find a reliable V6 engine ready to deliver a spirited performance. This Mustang has been well-maintained and has 146,105km on the odometer. Get ready to experience the freedom of the open road.

This Mustang offers a blend of power and personality, making it the perfect choice for anyone looking to inject some excitement into their daily drive. The rear-wheel drive configuration ensures an engaging and responsive driving experience, while the iconic Mustang silhouette guarantees that you'll turn heads wherever you go. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of automotive history – visit Auto Haven today and experience the thrill for yourself!

Here are five standout features of this amazing Mustang:

  • Iconic Mustang Styling: Turn heads with the timeless design of this legendary sports car.
  • Thrilling Rear-Wheel Drive: Experience the pure driving pleasure that only a rear-wheel-drive setup can deliver.
  • Sporty V6 Performance: Enjoy a responsive and powerful engine that's perfect for both city streets and open highways.
  • Eye-Catching Blue Exterior: Make a statement with a vibrant colour that enhances the Mustang's bold and sporty presence.
  • Well-Maintained Condition: This Mustang has been cared for and is ready for its next adventure!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

