+ taxes & licensing
1-800-208-2131
116 Edward Street, St. Thomas, ON N5P 4E6
1-800-208-2131
+ taxes & licensing
Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Touch Screen! At Disbrowe, the safety and well-being of our customers and employees is of upmost importance to us. Thank you for your understanding as we navigate through the evolving uncertainty of COVID-19. Effective Monday June 1, 2020, Disbrowe will be returning to our regular hours of operation as follows: Sales Showroom Monday-Thursday 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Friday -Saturday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM Service & Parts Monday-Friday 7:30 AM - 5:30 PM Saturday 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM Body Shop and Detail Department Monday-Friday 7:30 AM - 5:00 PM If for any reason you need automotive assistance outside of these hours, we ask that you contact us directly and we will do everything we can to accommodate you. The 2017 Sierra 1500 pickup truck sets a higher standard, with purposeful technology inside and out to help you stay connected and always in control. This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today. This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 95,496 kms. It's onyx black in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. Moving a step above the base Sierra, this GMC 1500 SLE is well worth the extra money and includes many useful features. These extras include aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth audio streaming and a rear vision camera, an upgraded stereo, remote keyless entry and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Touch Screen, Cruise Control. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.disbrowe.com/FinancePreQualForm Disbrowe Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac is located at 116 Edward Street in St. Thomas, Ontario! We are your St. Thomas and area certified pre-owned all makes and models dealership. We are family owned and operated and our mission is simple: to offer one stop shopping for all of your automotive needs, with an exceptional ownership experience that is worthy of your loyalty and your recommendation to others. For more information, please call our knowledgeable Disbrowe team at 519-631-7960 or 1-800-265-4315. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
116 Edward Street, St. Thomas, ON N5P 4E6