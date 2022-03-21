Menu
2017 Honda Accord

119,238 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Touring

Location

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

119,238KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8670584
  • Stock #: 2281B
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F00HA806563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2281B
  • Mileage 119,238 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

519-631-5080

