2017 Infiniti QX60

115,685 KM

Details Features

$19,858

+ tax & licensing
Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Used
115,685KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DL0MMXHC556523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 115,685 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

519-633-XXXX

519-633-2200

