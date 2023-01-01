Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

112,272 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

North

2017 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

112,272KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10401819
  Stock #: 86578A
  VIN: 1C4PJMCS3HD225338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 86578A
  • Mileage 112,272 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

