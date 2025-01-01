Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

189,657 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

12664455

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,657KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG4HC726571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 95856AX
  • Mileage 189,657 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee