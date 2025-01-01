$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
2017 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,336KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG1HL708297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 101656A
- Mileage 93,336 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT 159,135 KM $12,989 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 163,978 KM $32,989 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Wagoneer Series II 86,921 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
Call Dealer
519-633-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
519-633-2200
2017 Jeep Wrangler