2017 Kia Sorento

187,892 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX

12575417

2017 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Used
187,892KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPG4A3XHG332432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 104855A
  • Mileage 187,892 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

