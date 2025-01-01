Menu
Here at Auto Haven, were excited to present this sleek, black 0 2.5! This meticulously maintained vehicle is ready to hit the road and offers a comfortable and stylish driving experience. With only 90,510 km on the odometer, you can be confident that this car has plenty of life left. Whether youre commuting to work or embarking on a weekend getaway, this vehicle provides reliability and a touch of sophistication.

This 0 2.5 has been designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. From its exterior to its interior, every detail has been carefully considered to provide a premium driving experience. This vehicle is a testament to quality and is sure to impress.

Here are some of the standout features youll love:

Bold Black Exterior: Make a statement wherever you go with its stunning black finish.
Low Mileage: Only 90,510 km means this car has plenty of adventures ahead.
Reliable Performance: Get ready for a smooth ride with reliable performance.
Stylish Design: Enjoy the aesthetic appeal that turns heads.
Comfortable Interior: Relax in a welcoming and well-designed cabin.

2017 Nissan Altima

90,510 KM

$15,989

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Altima

2.5

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

(519) 207-1211

$15,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,510KM
VIN 1N4AL3AP3HC286323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 286323
  • Mileage 90,510 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Auto Haven

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
