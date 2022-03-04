$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2017 Nissan Murano
2017 Nissan Murano
S
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
90,756KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8601425
- Stock #: 1704A
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MG5HN131755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 1704A
- Mileage 90,756 KM
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3